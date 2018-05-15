Viewray (VRAY) Receives Buy Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

“Strong 1Q results. VRAY reported $26.2MM of revenue in 1Q, beating Street expectations by $13.1MM. Revenue was higher than expected due to delayed revenue recognition of a system installed in 4Q, earlier-than-expected recognition from an installation in late-1Q, and a system upgrade from the previous generation MRIdian Cobalt. VRAY placed four systems and upgraded one, which was in line with our expectations. VRAY received gross orders of $21MM, slightly below our expectation of $24MM. The backlog at the end of the quarter was $195MM, down slightly from $204MM last quarter.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst wrote.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Viewray from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Viewray in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Viewray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Viewray presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.58.

Viewray opened at $6.88 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $524.45 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.59. Viewray has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $26.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Viewray had a negative return on equity of 1,375.57% and a negative net margin of 83.09%. The business’s revenue was up 2029.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Viewray will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider James F. Dempsey sold 75,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $569,589.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. PEAK6 Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 95.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Viewray during the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viewray by 15.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Viewray Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

