Vicus Capital Has $201,000 Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,632 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Qualcomm were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub upgraded Qualcomm from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualcomm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Qualcomm from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

Shares of QCOM opened at $56.74 on Tuesday. Qualcomm has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The wireless technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. Qualcomm had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Qualcomm will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Qualcomm’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Qualcomm’s payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Qualcomm declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $37,519.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,652.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 50,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,140,895.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,551,962.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,383 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,616. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

