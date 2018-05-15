Victrex (VCT) to Issue GBX 13.42 Dividend

Victrex (LON:VCT) declared a dividend on Monday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,700 ($36.63) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($31.20) to GBX 2,400 ($32.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($37.57) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,297.09 ($31.16).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

Dividend History for Victrex (LON:VCT)

