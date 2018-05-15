Victrex (VCT) to Issue GBX 13.42 Dividend

Victrex (LON:VCT) declared a dividend on Monday, May 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,700 ($36.63) on Tuesday. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,826 ($24.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,772 ($37.60).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VCT shares. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,300 ($31.20) to GBX 2,400 ($32.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($37.57) price objective on shares of Victrex in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($34.59) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,300 ($31.20)) on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,297.09 ($31.16).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

