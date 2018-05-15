Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Penn National Gaming (PENN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,426,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,661 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $37,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. PHH Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 99.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PENN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Sunday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Penn National Gaming opened at $33.75 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.41. Penn National Gaming has a 52 week low of $32.16 and a 52 week high of $34.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -138.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $816.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.70 million. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 92.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Wilmott sold 102,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $3,117,876.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,714,161.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jay A. Snowden bought 10,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, with a total value of $274,348.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,567 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,290.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.