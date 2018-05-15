Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 142,334 Shares of CNO Financial Group (CNO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,838,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 120.2% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 65,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 194,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 358,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,352 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $823,000. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo set a $25.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CNO Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.