VF Co. (VFC) Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in VF Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,944 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,069 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of VF worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,867,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of VF by 379.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 763,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,511,000 after purchasing an additional 604,228 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VF by 730.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 474,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,136,000 after purchasing an additional 417,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,686,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of VF by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 767,886 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,701,000 after purchasing an additional 393,818 shares during the period.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised VF from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Piper Jaffray set a $89.00 price target on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research set a $95.00 price target on VF and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of VF in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. VF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.90.

Shares of VF opened at $77.58 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. VF Co. has a 52 week low of $77.29 and a 52 week high of $78.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. VF had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that VF Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 7th. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.74%.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

