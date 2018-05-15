Versum Materials (VSM) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VSM. Loop Capital cut Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Versum Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Versum Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Versum Materials from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Versum Materials from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Versum Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Get Versum Materials alerts:

VSM opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33. Versum Materials has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $39.96.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.84 million. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 459.92% and a net margin of 14.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Versum Materials will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Versum Materials’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSM. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,726,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,128,000 after purchasing an additional 290,001 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Versum Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $8,850,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 430,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,201,000 after purchasing an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Versum Materials by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 197,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 114,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

Receive News & Ratings for Versum Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versum Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.