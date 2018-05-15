Versum Materials (VSM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Versum Materials, Inc. is an electronic materials supplier to the semiconductor industry. The company’s primary business segment consists of Materials and Delivery Systems and Services. It provides specialty process gas, cleaners and etchants, slurries, organosilanes and organometallics deposition films and equipment. Versum Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group raised Versum Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Versum Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Versum Materials from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Loop Capital lowered Versum Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Versum Materials from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.38.

NYSE:VSM opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Versum Materials has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Versum Materials (NYSE:VSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Versum Materials had a return on equity of 459.92% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Versum Materials will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Versum Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 14th. Versum Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSM. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 87.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,726,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,235,000 after buying an additional 1,737,773 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,889,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,128,000 after buying an additional 290,001 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Versum Materials during the first quarter valued at $8,850,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 39.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 430,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,201,000 after buying an additional 122,450 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Versum Materials by 137.8% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 197,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,418,000 after buying an additional 114,226 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Versum Materials Company Profile

Versum Materials, Inc develops, manufactures, transports, and handles specialty materials for the semiconductor and display industries in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates in two segments, Materials, and Delivery Systems and Services (DS&S). The Materials segment provides specialty chemicals and materials used in semiconductors, as well as specialty gases used in the semiconductor manufacturing process, including high purity process materials for deposition, metallization, and chamber cleaning and etching; chemicals mechanical planarization slurries; organosilanes; organometallics and liquid dopants for thin film deposition; and formulated chemical products for post-etch cleaning primarily for the manufacture of silicon and compound semiconductors, and thin film transistor liquid crystal displays.

