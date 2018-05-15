Vermillion, Inc. (VRML) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRML) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,214 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the April 13th total of 759,824 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,889 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler bought 2,838,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,838,090.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRML opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vermillion has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.27.

Vermillion (NASDAQ:VRML) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Vermillion had a negative net margin of 336.33% and a negative return on equity of 206.13%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

About Vermillion

Vermillion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women primarily in the United States. The company's diagnostic tests include OVA1, a blood test for the pre-surgical identification of women who are at high risk of having a malignant ovarian tumor; and Overa, a multivariate index assay second generation test to determine the malignancy of ovarian cancer in women.

