VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (PAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $435.46 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that VeriFone Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY) will post sales of $435.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for VeriFone’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $438.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.88 million. VeriFone posted sales of $473.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VeriFone will report full year sales of $1.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.88 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VeriFone.

VeriFone (NYSE:PAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $425.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.43 million. VeriFone had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

PAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lowered VeriFone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriFone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. TheStreet raised VeriFone from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VeriFone in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on VeriFone from $20.00 to $23.04 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VeriFone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of VeriFone by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 168,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 8,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in VeriFone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in VeriFone by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,020,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,064,000 after buying an additional 437,740 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in VeriFone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,370,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in VeriFone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

VeriFone remained flat at $$22.85 during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,826. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.10. VeriFone has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90.

VeriFone Systems, Inc provides payments and commerce solutions at the point of sale (POS) worldwide. It offers countertop solutions that accept payment options, including contactless, NFC, mobile wallets, and EMV; PIN pads that support credit and debit card, EBT, EMV, and other PIN-based transactions; and multilane consumer facing commerce devices.

