Verastem (VSTM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.
NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,348. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.18.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 93.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 272,141 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.
About Verastem
Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.
