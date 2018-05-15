Verastem (VSTM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTM. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on shares of Verastem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Verastem alerts:

NASDAQ VSTM traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,348. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.18.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). equities research analysts expect that Verastem will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 93.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 561,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 272,141 shares during the period. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its programs target the focal adhesion kinase (FAK) and the phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling pathways. The company's lead FAK inhibitor is defactinib, an orally available candidate for combination therapy with immuno-oncology agents and other anti-cancer compounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.