Veeva Systems (VEEV) Stake Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 37.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 187,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,344,000 after buying an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veeva Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Veeva Systems opened at $76.75 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.40. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $76.41 and a 1-year high of $79.15.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $184.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.13 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 20.71%. equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 2,875 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $206,195.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 49,793 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $3,848,003.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $958,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,733 shares of company stock worth $13,411,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, which allow pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to target and support sales and marketing to physicians, other healthcare professionals, and healthcare organizations through various touch points, including in-person, email, and online; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content management platform and suite of applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, and quality.

