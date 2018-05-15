Vectrus (VEC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

VEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial lowered Vectrus to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Drexel Hamilton lowered Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Vectrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of VEC opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.62. Vectrus has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $30.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $320.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.29 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Vectrus will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vectrus news, Director Eric M. Pillmore bought 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,770.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vectrus during the first quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Vectrus Company Profile

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. It offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

