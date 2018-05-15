VeChain Trading 5% Higher This Week (VEN)

VeChain (CURRENCY:VEN) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One VeChain token can currently be purchased for about $5.17 or 0.00058947 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and COSS. During the last week, VeChain has traded 5% higher against the US dollar. VeChain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $115.93 million worth of VeChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004206 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00023612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000826 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00781293 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011421 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00149571 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00092803 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00017700 BTC.

About VeChain

VeChain’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. VeChain’s total supply is 873,378,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 526,019,148 tokens. VeChain’s official website is www.vechain.org . VeChain’s official Twitter account is @Vechain1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeChain is /r/vechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VeChain

VeChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDEX, CoinFalcon, Livecoin, Huobi, CoinEx, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Neraex, Stocks.Exchange, Liqui, Ethfinex, Lbank, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Coinnest, Binance, Abucoins, Bitbns, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Qryptos, Kucoin, Gate.io, BigONE and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

