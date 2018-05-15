Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Sold by Compass Financial Group Inc.

Compass Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Compass Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,121,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 44,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 62,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $140.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $140.39 and a one year high of $141.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

