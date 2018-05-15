Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Holdings Trimmed by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.4% of Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,602.3% during the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,087.7% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of VWO opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.77 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

