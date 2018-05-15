Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,710 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $22,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,512,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,067,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,482 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 56,159,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875,650 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,795,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697,185 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 27,342,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,950,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,832,000 after purchasing an additional 490,424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $45.74.

