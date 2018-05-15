Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) Holdings Boosted by Athena Capital Advisors LLC

Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 112.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 96,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $55.49 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $55.48 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

