Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackhill Capital Inc. raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 4,061,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,971,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,067,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,185,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $61,282,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000,000.

In related news, insider Janet Hayes sold 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $466,696.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 97,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $5,310,682.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,621 shares in the company, valued at $14,345,104.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSM stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a 12-month low of $47.62 and a 12-month high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.07. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 14th that permits the company to repurchase $286.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.21.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

