Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,600 Global Brass and Copper (BRSS)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRSS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Brass and Copper by 39.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 311,676 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Global Brass and Copper during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,000,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Global Brass and Copper by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,021,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,735 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Brass and Copper by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,434,000 after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Brass and Copper by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 247,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Ray sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $165,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $510,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kevin W. Bense sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $103,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,617.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRSS opened at $30.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $684.76 million, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Global Brass and Copper has a 52-week low of $30.55 and a 52-week high of $30.85.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.10 million. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 44.43%. equities research analysts predict that Global Brass and Copper will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. Global Brass and Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

