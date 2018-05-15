Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $154,000 Position in Barrick Gold (ABX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABX. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Ronna Sue Cohen acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 34,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 469,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 89,248 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 10,320,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,711,000 after buying an additional 113,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold opened at $13.27 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.82. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of -0.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 7.62%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.49.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

