Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 903.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 46,442 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 23,761 shares in the last quarter. Dragon Financial & Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,564,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF opened at $119.72 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1 year low of $106.16 and a 1 year high of $125.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.