Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (BC)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $238,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Brunswick by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $182,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BC. Northcoast Research set a $69.00 price target on Brunswick and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brunswick from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.54 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.66.

Shares of Brunswick opened at $60.96 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $61.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.84.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 3.26%. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, service parts, and lubricants; and diesel propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.