Van Berkom & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in IMAX Co. (IMAX)

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,299,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,293 shares during the quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IMAX were worth $24,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invictus RG purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of IMAX in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on IMAX from $35.00 to $37.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $26.00 target price on IMAX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMAX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

In related news, CEO Greg Foster sold 4,889 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $99,735.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,121.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 3,518 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $80,738.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $501,243 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX opened at $23.60 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 131.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. IMAX had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $85.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that IMAX Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, or joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

