ValuEngine Upgrades Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) to “Buy”

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CORT. BidaskClub raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics traded up $0.96, reaching $17.16, during trading on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,645,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,996. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.05% and a return on equity of 46.78%. The company had revenue of $57.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Robert S. Fishman sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $129,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Renee D. Gala purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $155,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $396,560 in the last three months. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 95,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 51,149 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery, as well as develops CLIA-validated assay to measure FKBP5 gene expression.

