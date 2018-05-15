ValuEngine Lowers OTE (HLTOY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OTE (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Shares of OTE opened at $6.64 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. OTE has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.
OTE Company Profile
