ValuEngine Lowers OTE (HLTOY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of OTE (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of OTE opened at $6.64 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. OTE has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

OTE Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals in Greece, Romania, and Albania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and TELEKOM ROMANIA segments. The company offers fixed-line services; Internet access and ICT services; and TV services.

