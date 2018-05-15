ValuEngine Lowers Bank of Commerce (BOCH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

In related news, Director Lyle L. Tullis acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.32 per share, with a total value of $48,110.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 255,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,731.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

