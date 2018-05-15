ValuEngine Lowers Bank of Commerce (BOCH) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ BOCH opened at $11.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 333,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $687,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank of Commerce by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Commerce Company Profile
Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
