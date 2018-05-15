ValuEngine Downgrades SORL Auto Parts (SORL) to Sell

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SORL Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.

Get SORL Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SORL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 451,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. SORL Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.32). SORL Auto Parts had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $122.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. analysts forecast that SORL Auto Parts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SORL Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SORL Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SORL Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

About SORL Auto Parts

SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SORL Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SORL Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.