ValuEngine Downgrades SORL Auto Parts (SORL) to Sell

SORL Auto Parts (NASDAQ:SORL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SORL Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th.
Shares of NASDAQ SORL traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 451,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. SORL Auto Parts has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SORL Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SORL Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SORL Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
About SORL Auto Parts
SORL Auto Parts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes automotive brake systems and other safety related auto parts to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the related aftermarket in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Commercial Vehicles Brake Systems and Passenger Vehicles Brake Systems.
