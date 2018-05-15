ValuEngine Downgrades Nikon (NINOY) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nikon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

Nikon opened at $16.58 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Nikon has a one year low of $14.64 and a one year high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.57.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Nikon had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. equities analysts predict that Nikon will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, and Industrial Metrology and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras?interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

