ValuEngine Downgrades Altria (MO) to Strong Sell

Altria (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MO. Jefferies Group raised Altria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.04 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Vetr downgraded Altria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.17 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray raised their price target on Altria from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Altria in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.42.

Altria traded down $0.17, reaching $55.02, during trading hours on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 9,358,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Altria has a 52 week low of $54.97 and a 52 week high of $55.64. The company has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

Altria (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Altria had a return on equity of 49.92% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Altria’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Altria will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mark Newman purchased 5,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.19 per share, for a total transaction of $300,335.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,022 shares in the company, valued at $338,376.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 3,200 shares of Altria stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,404,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,669,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,353 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,709,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,228,000 after purchasing an additional 629,732 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Altria by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,684,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,800,000 after purchasing an additional 852,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Altria by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,636,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,564,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

