Valero Energy (VLO) vs. CVR Energy (CVI) Critical Analysis

Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) and CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Valero Energy has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Energy has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Valero Energy and CVR Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valero Energy $93.98 billion 0.53 $4.07 billion $4.96 23.36 CVR Energy $5.99 billion 0.60 $234.40 million N/A N/A

Valero Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Valero Energy and CVR Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valero Energy 4.29% 10.61% 4.81% CVR Energy 4.63% 5.18% 2.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Valero Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Valero Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 82.0% of CVR Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Valero Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CVR Energy pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Valero Energy pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valero Energy has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Valero Energy and CVR Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valero Energy 0 14 9 0 2.39 CVR Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valero Energy currently has a consensus price target of $103.35, indicating a potential downside of 10.80%. Given Valero Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Valero Energy is more favorable than CVR Energy.

Summary

Valero Energy beats CVR Energy on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.45 billion gallons per year. In addition, the company owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets; and provides transportation and terminaling services. Valero Energy Corporation has operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, pet coke, natural gas liquids, slurry, sulfur, gas oil, asphalt, jet fuel, and other products. This segment owns and operates a coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; a crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma; and a crude oil gathering system serving Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Colorado, and Texas. It also owns a proprietary pipeline system that transports crude oil from Caney, Kansas to its refinery; and supplies products through tanker trucks directly to customers located in Coffeyville, Kansas, and Wynnewood, Oklahoma, as well as to customers at throughput terminals on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. and NuStar Energy, LP's refined products distribution systems. This segment primarily serves retailers, railroads, farm co-operatives, and other refiners/marketers. The Nitrogen Fertilizer segment operates a nitrogen fertilizer plant in North America that utilizes a pet coke gasification process to produce nitrogen fertilizer products. It markets UAN, an aqueous solution of urea and ammonium nitrate to agricultural customers; and ammonia products to agricultural and industrial customers. CVR Energy, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

