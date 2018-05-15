Valero Energy Partners (VLP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Valero Energy Partners earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the pipeline company an impact score of 46.32291055942 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Valero Energy Partners stock opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. Valero Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $131.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.53 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 119.63% and a net margin of 48.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Valero Energy Partners will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Valero Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLP shares. SunTrust Banks set a $48.00 price target on Valero Energy Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped coverage on Valero Energy Partners in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy Partners from $46.50 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

About Valero Energy Partners

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets in the United States. Its assets consists of the Port Arthur logistics system, the McKee logistics system, the Memphis logistics system, the Three Rivers logistics system, the Ardmore logistics system, the Houston logistics system, the St.

