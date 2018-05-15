Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX) is Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International accounts for about 1.8% of Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Phoenix Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,617 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 129,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,894 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Valeant Pharmaceuticals International news, CEO Joseph C. Papa purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $481,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.34 per share, for a total transaction of $153,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,991.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 7,121,629 shares of company stock worth $109,702,487. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International opened at $20.81 on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of -0.35. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International (NYSE:VRX) (TSE:VRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Valeant Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. analysts forecast that Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase set a $13.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Wells Fargo restated a “sell” rating on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $25.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $20.00 target price on shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

About Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc operates as a multinational, specialty pharmaceutical, and medical device company that develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, and medical devices. The company operates through three segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Branded Rx, and U.S.

