Vail Resorts (MTN) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Vail Resorts worth $10,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $52,884,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 608,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,287,000 after buying an additional 234,198 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 172,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,105,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ryan H. Siurek sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.25, for a total value of $71,242.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 2,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $599,502.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,002.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Vail Resorts to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.67.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $237.87 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $237.52 and a fifty-two week high of $239.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.57. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $734.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail, Beaver Creek, Breckenridge, and Keystone resorts in Colorado; Park City Mountain resort in Utah; Heavenly, Northstar, and Kirkwood in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Northern Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as three urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

