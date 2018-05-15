US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Delta Air Lines (DAL)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,128 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $89,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 39.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,791,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,568 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,086,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $564,870,000 after purchasing an additional 956,945 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,223,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,108 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,454,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,748,000 after purchasing an additional 201,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,553,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Vetr upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.79 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens set a $71.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.24.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total transaction of $1,383,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,709,525.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.09. Delta Air Lines has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.75%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

