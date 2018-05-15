US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,060,368 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,211,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060,368 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $540,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,308,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,065,819 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,930,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,379,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,632,000 after purchasing an additional 46,381 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,247,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,189,000 after purchasing an additional 355,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 7,537,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,101,000 after purchasing an additional 64,209 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF opened at $67.79 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

