US Bancorp DE Has $72.32 Million Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 958,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,948 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $72,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Opera Trading Capital bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.70 and a 1 year high of $77.69.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

