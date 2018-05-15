US Bancorp DE Has $179.44 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,319,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $179,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,838.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 18,051 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 826,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,835,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,319,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 93,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after acquiring an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Susan Mahony sold 22,544 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $1,805,548.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,268.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 860 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,472 shares of company stock worth $29,328,215. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and opened at $83.07 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $82.10 and a 12-month high of $83.31.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.57%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Group set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.98 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

