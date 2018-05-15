US Bancorp DE Has $114.64 Million Position in Ishares Trust United States Treasury (TIP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Ishares Trust United States Treasury (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 22.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,014,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298,408 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ishares Trust United States Treasury were worth $114,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ishares Trust United States Treasury by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in Ishares Trust United States Treasury by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,275,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its stake in Ishares Trust United States Treasury by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in Ishares Trust United States Treasury during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ishares Trust United States Treasury by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,899,000 after buying an additional 116,812 shares during the period.

Shares of Ishares Trust United States Treasury opened at $111.79 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Ishares Trust United States Treasury has a 1-year low of $111.83 and a 1-year high of $111.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4991 per share. This represents a $5.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Ishares Trust United States Treasury’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

Ishares Trust United States Treasury Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

