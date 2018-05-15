Uranium Resources (WWR) Posts Earnings Results

Uranium Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Uranium Resources remained flat at $$0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,886. Uranium Resources has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The company has a market cap of $12.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Uranium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds interests in the three lithium brine exploration projects, which include Columbus Basin project in western Nevada; the Railroad Valley project in east-central Nevada; and the Sal Rica Project in northwestern Utah.

