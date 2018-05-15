Universe Price Tops $0.0610 (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Universe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0610 or 0.00000697 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and YoBit. In the last week, Universe has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. Universe has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $213.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000327 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000344 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universe Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 33,397,351 coins and its circulating supply is 22,197,351 coins. The official website for Universe is unicoin.pw . Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

