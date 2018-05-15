Universa (UTNP) Market Cap Tops $30.69 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0172 or 0.00000202 BTC on popular exchanges including Cobinhood and HitBTC. Universa has a market cap of $30.69 million and $1.02 million worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Universa has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008306 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004154 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023572 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00758205 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00056151 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00149076 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00093558 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,782,971,092 tokens. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official website is www.universa.io . The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.