United Technologies Co. (UTX) Shares Bought by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for 2.4% of Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $63,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of United Technologies stock opened at $124.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. United Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $124.30 and a 52-week high of $125.63.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.62 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. research analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $56,032.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdonough sold 10,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $1,282,599.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UTX. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.