United Rentals (URI) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in United Rentals (NYSE:URI) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,091 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of United Rentals worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Rentals by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,063,000 after purchasing an additional 450,646 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $72,614,000. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at $65,326,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 275.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 488,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,969,000 after acquiring an additional 358,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 447.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,463,000 after acquiring an additional 273,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on United Rentals from $194.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.64.

In other news, CFO William B. Plummer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.88, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,926 shares in the company, valued at $10,507,376.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $5,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 249,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,864 shares of company stock valued at $14,991,556 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $165.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.56. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $165.05 and a 12-month high of $167.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.19% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

