United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Lessened by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 91.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44,739 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Loop Capital upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.61 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

Shares of United Parcel Service opened at $116.34 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. United Parcel Service has a 12 month low of $116.17 and a 12 month high of $118.77. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 417.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

