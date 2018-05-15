United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Decreased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,378,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,427 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 39.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of United Parcel Service worth $248,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 74,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.4% during the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 909,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,158,000 after acquiring an additional 134,713 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the first quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 69,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UPS opened at $116.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $116.17 and a 12-month high of $118.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 417.48%. The business had revenue of $17.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Knight Equity lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

