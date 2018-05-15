United Bank (UBSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.65 Million

Analysts expect that United Bank (NASDAQ:UBSI) will announce $184.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for United Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $186.20 million and the lowest is $182.28 million. United Bank reported sales of $176.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Bank will report full-year sales of $738.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $731.59 million to $743.03 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $769.67 million per share, with estimates ranging from $758.78 million to $779.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bank.

United Bank (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59. United Bank had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $176.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded United Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded United Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on United Bank from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Peter A. Converse sold 69,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $2,555,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $849,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,810 shares in the company, valued at $18,560,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of United Bank by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,157,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 36,496 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bank by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of United Bank by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bank by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,158,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,994,000 after acquiring an additional 689,187 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.50. 498,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,538. United Bank has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04.

United Bank Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

