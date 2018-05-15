Union Pacific Co. (UNP) Receives $139.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. ValuEngine raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific traded down $0.40, reaching $140.31, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 17,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $140.24 and a 52 week high of $141.33. The company has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.73% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.43%.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $3,434,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 15,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $2,083,913.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,363.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Union Pacific by 55,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.