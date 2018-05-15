Union Bankshares Co. (UBSH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:UBSH) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UBSH shares. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Union Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Merion Capital Group boosted their target price on Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Union Bankshares traded up $0.22, hitting $40.69, during trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 10,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.15. Union Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $126.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.73 million. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 15.54%. analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

In other news, Director G William Beale sold 32,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.67, for a total transaction of $1,271,978.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,490.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Bankshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 84,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Union Bankshares by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Koch Industries Inc. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 24.1% during the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Union Bankshares by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank & Trust that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Community Bank and Mortgage. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

