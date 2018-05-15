Unifi, Inc. (UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop Purchases 578 Shares

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop purchased 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.61 per share, with a total value of $18,270.58. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,203.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Unifi opened at $31.99 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Unifi, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $579.59 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $165.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.12 million. Unifi had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UFI. ValuEngine upgraded Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Unifi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Unifi from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 1.7% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 181,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Unifi by 17.5% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 45,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,121,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Unifi by 1.2% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyester and nylon yarns. The company operates through three segments: Polyester, Nylon, and International. The Polyester segment manufactures and sells polyester plastic bottle flakes, polymer beads, partially oriented yarns, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in the United States and El Salvador.

